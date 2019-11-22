Best value Northern Rhône 2018 – Top buys

It was a very hot and dry year in the Northern Rhône which meant that the crop was ripe and plentiful.

While many producers achieved balanced and lush wines – some with incredible depth and focus – there were wines across the region which lacked acidity and/or suffered from high alcohol.

Wherever you look though there’s value to be found in 2018, with Crozes-Hermitage and Saint-Joseph the home of some of the year’s best value red wines and Condrieu and Saint-Péray offering real bang for your buck for whites.

The Rhône contains so much variety that value can be found in plenty of other appellations too.

Here, Matt Walls picks out his 15 top value wines of the vintage – all wines are likely to be priced below £25/$40 when released, bench-marked on 2016 and 2017 vintages of the same wine.

See Matt Walls' best value Northern Rhône 2018 wines:

