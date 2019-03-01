Brokenwood: Quintessential Hunter Valley

What began in 1970 as a Hunter Valley hobby-farm vineyard for three Sydney-based solicitor friends, Tony Albert, John Beeston and James Halliday, has today evolved into one of Australia’s premier wine brands.

Brokenwood Wines produces an impressive range of high quality wine from vineyards around Australia, including the Canberra District, Beechworth, and even as far afield as McLaren Vale. However, it’s in the heart of the Hunter Valley – Australia’s oldest wine region – that Brokenwood calls home.

