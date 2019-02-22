Top South African white wines

Much of South Africa is exposed to the cooling influence of the Atlantic and Indian oceans, which meet off the Cape of Good Hope.

It’s this cooler climate that enables South Africa to produce top-class white wines, from Bordeaux-style whites to Chenin Blanc, Chardonnay and Rhône-influenced blends.

It’s said that South Africa straddles the line between new and old world, and looking through the list below this is clear to see: wines such as Vergelegen’s GVB White wouldn’t be out of place in a Bordeaux lineup.

Decanter’s Tastings team recently attended a tasting of over 50 wines that have been awarded five stars in the 2019 edition of the Platter South African Wine Guide, narrowing the selection down to a shortlist of top buys.

How many of these wines do you want in your collection?

Top South Africa white wines:

