At midnight on 18 June 2015, 1,600 guests at La Fête de La Fleur streamed out from dinner in Château Montrose’s 11m-high barrel cellar to watch blue and silver fireworks shoot up into the sky like sparkling fountains. The lavish finale to the Vinexpo wine show felt like a celebration for the latest chapter in this St-Estèphe second growth’s 200-year story.

