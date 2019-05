With one foot grounded firmly in the past, Col d’Orcia is simultaneously leading Montalcino into the future. The third-largest estate in the region, it has been owned by the Cinzano family since 1973.

Col d’Orcia factbox

Size of estate 540ha

Hectares under vine 144ha

Annual production 700,000 bottles

Foundation c.1890 (named Fattoria di Sant’Angelo in Colle). Renamed Col d’Orcia c.1958

Current owners The Cinzano family, since 1973

