Cortese: A ‘new’ organic estate to watch in Sicily

Cortese in Sicily’s southern Vittoria region is owned by Stefano Girelli, who also runs nearby organic winery Santa Tresa.

Girelli is a big believer in organics, but he said that his first foray into organic farming methods caused consternation in the community.

‘Sicily is the perfect place to grow organic wines at a high quality level, though when we started to grow organically, everyone said, “Why are you doing that? Are you crazy?”

How the new-look Cortese started

Cortese wine reviews

