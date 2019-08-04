PREMIUM

Etna: A rising force

Life on the slopes of Europe’s most active volcano is never going to be easy. But an influx of established Italian producers from beyond Sicily has sparked a leap forward in quality and global interest in these island wines, reports Stephen Brook...

When I last reported on the wines of Etna, back in 2010, the boom had just begun. The Benanti family had been the pioneers of high-quality wine, but had been joined by outsiders such as Andrea Franchetti at Passopisciaro, Marc de Grazia at Terre Nere, and Frank Cornelissen.

