PREMIUM

Expert’s Choice: Uruguayan Tannat

Transferred from its original southwest-French home, Tannat has settled well in this welcoming corner of South America and is now showing great promise, says Sarah Jane Evans MW...
Sarah Jane Evans

Tannat. It’s a punchy name that rolls off the tongue. In that respect it’s similar to its other six-letter companion in South America, Malbec, and the two have much in common in terms of stylistic appeal. Uruguay’s Tannat is so often misunderstood to be a synonym for tannic wine. Yet the traditionally tough French variety has relaxed in its South American landscape and become something much more approachable. Could Tannat be set to invade the wine shelves? For sure. There’s plenty to enjoy with supple, drink-me-now, fruit-laden styles, as well as structured I-need-time, more serious approaches.

See the top 18 Uruguayan Tannats

You may also like

Panel tasting results: South American whites – beyond the big two
Chilean Pinot Noir: Panel tasting results
Best South American wines under £15/$20
South American Riesling: Expert’s Choice