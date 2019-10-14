First Taste: Penfolds Bin 111A Shiraz 2016

The wine is the first Special Bin label for almost a decade, as they are only released if ‘they offer something extra, different and unique,’ according to Penfolds.

Bin 111A is sourced from fruit which regularly makes it into Grange, from two single-vineyard sites in the Clare and Barossa valleys. It is the first Special Bin blend of Clare Valley and Barossa Valley fruit.

The wine was officially unveiled at a celebratory 175th anniversary dinner at the Penfolds Magill Estate.

‘The reveal of Special Bin 111A Clare Valley / Barossa Valley Shiraz 2016 created a moment I’m sure will be remembered for years to come,’ said Peter Gago, Penfolds chief winemaker.

‘We await the next 175 years – the journey continues, and it’s a privilege to witness its progression’.

‘This year of celebration has been filled with many significant moments – the launch of three 2012 Thiénot x Penfolds Champagnes, The Apothecaries 175th Dinner for European trade & media in London, tastings for Rewards of Patience (Ed VIII), and the release of The Penfolds Collection 2019.’

When celebrating its 170th anniversary, Penfolds released the Bin 170 Kalimna Shiraz 2010, retailing for $60,000.

First taste: Penfolds Bin 111A Clare Valley Shiraz 2016