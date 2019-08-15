Styles evolve in Alsace as everywhere else. The climate changes, fashion demands new flavours, growers find different solutions. Pinot Gris used to be a rare grape in Alsace, with only 2% or 3% of the vineyard area. Then fashion swung its way in the 1980s and 1990s, and within a couple of decades or so it was up to 15%.
From the archive: Expert’s Choice – Alsace Pinot Gris
This is the reference for the grape, says Margaret Rand – Pinot Gris as it ought to be – offering wine lovers restrained, high-acid, dry wines, as well as rich and lush ones...
Originally published in the April 2016 issue of Decanter.