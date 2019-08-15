PREMIUM

From the archive: Expert’s Choice – Alsace Pinot Gris

This is the reference for the grape, says Margaret Rand – Pinot Gris as it ought to be – offering wine lovers restrained, high-acid, dry wines, as well as rich and lush ones...

Originally published in the April 2016 issue of Decanter.

Margaret Rand

Styles evolve in Alsace as everywhere else. The climate changes, fashion demands new flavours, growers find different solutions. Pinot Gris used to be a rare grape in Alsace, with only 2% or 3% of the vineyard area. Then fashion swung its way in the 1980s and 1990s, and within a couple of decades or so it was up to 15%.

See Margaret Rand’s top 17 Pinot Gris wines from Alsace

