Standing in one of Alsace’s 51 grands crus, the owner nodded towards his parcel and explained: ‘As you can see, the soil here is granite,’ before adding unhelpfully, ‘but of course it’s a different granite from the hill behind it.’

Scroll down for Stephen Brook’s pick: the best of Alsace Grand Cru Riesling

Wines are ordered, as in the main text, south-to-north according to the location of each grand cru, and then by point scores

