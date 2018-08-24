From the archive: New Zealand Syrah – panel tasting results

New Zealand Syrahs are consistently high in quality and are capable of offering excellent value compared to the Rhône, according to our experts. See the full report and top rated wines below.



Published in the November 2015 issue of Decanter magazine and now available online and in full, exclusively for Premium subscribers.

68 New Zealand Syrah wines tasted, with five rated Outstanding

‘An exciting, quality-driven line up! Gimblett Gravels was the star, with wines of great structure, elegance and poise,’ said Melanie Brown, who judged in this tasting alongside Christine Parkinson and Philip Tuck MW.

Summary

Our experts were jubilant at the quality of these wines, reports Tine Gellie in Decanter’s November 2015 issue.

Gimblett Gravels is probably the best site outside France not only for Bordeaux varieties but also for Syrah,’ said Philip Tuck MW. Melanie Brown agreed, adding, ‘They are exceptional value compared to the Rhône.’

You might also like: