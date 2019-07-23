Getting to know red Hermitage

Compared to the southern Rhône, the northern Rhône is easy to understand. All the appellations follow a narrow strip of land that follows the west bank of the river for 60km, from Vienne in the north to Valence in the south.
Leading producers of red Hermitage:
Domaine JL Chave, M Chapoutier, Domaine Marc Sorrel
Under-the-radar options:
Domaine Bernard Faurie, Domaine Fayolle Fils & Fille, Domaine Yann Chave
Reliable, good value red Hermitage:
Domaine Marc Sorrel, Classique, Hermitage
Domaine Yann Chave, Hermitage
Fayolle Fils & Fille, Les Dionnières, Hermitage
Domaine du Colombier Hermitage
Red Hermitage key facts:
AOC Hermitage created in 1937
70% of Hermitage production is red wine
Permitted varieties Principally Syrah (can technically include 15% Marsanne, and/or Roussanne)
Climate Warm continental, very sunny with northerly winds
Annual production 3,602 hectolitres (2018)
Average yield 38hl/ha
Top recent vintages for red Hermitage 2015, 2010, 2015