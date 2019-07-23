Getting to know red Hermitage

Compared to the southern Rhône, the northern Rhône is easy to understand. All the appellations follow a narrow strip of land that follows the west bank of the river for 60km, from Vienne in the north to Valence in the south.

Leading producers of red Hermitage: Domaine JL Chave, M Chapoutier, Domaine Marc Sorrel Under-the-radar options: Domaine Bernard Faurie, Domaine Fayolle Fils & Fille, Domaine Yann Chave Reliable, good value red Hermitage: Domaine Marc Sorrel, Classique, Hermitage

Domaine Yann Chave, Hermitage

Fayolle Fils & Fille, Les Dionnières, Hermitage

Domaine du Colombier Hermitage

Red Hermitage key facts: AOC Hermitage created in 1937

70% of Hermitage production is red wine

Permitted varieties Principally Syrah (can technically include 15% Marsanne, and/or Roussanne)

Climate Warm continental, very sunny with northerly winds

Annual production 3,602 hectolitres (2018)

Average yield 38hl/ha

Top recent vintages for red Hermitage 2015, 2010, 2015

