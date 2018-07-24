Decanter's experts investigate the merits of decanting top Bordeaux, Napa Cabernet and Rhône Syrah and how the aeration time can impact taste.



This article compiles articles published across three issues of Decanter magazine between November 2013 and January 2014. It has not been published online and in full for Premium members.

In this article we compare how decanting affects several types of wine:

Bordeaux & Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Vintage Port

Northern Rhône Syrah & Barossa Shiraz

Scroll to the bottom to see the panels’ conclusions

What goes on in a decanter?

The process of aeration – in effect, a very gentle oxidation – is not that well understood, according to Geoff Taylor of wine laboratory Corkwise.

