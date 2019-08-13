Making a mark in Le Marche

Every year, 18 million bottles of Verdicchio from Le Marche are sold – a global commercial success that’s possibly both blessing and curse. For many, this is the only touch-point with the most easterly region in Italy’s central bulge. Never mind that Verdicchio’s popularity obscures a substantial proportion of the region’s output; it also leads to some wrong assumptions. Does Marche only produce white wine? Is it dominated by large cooperatives producing simple quaffers?

The answer to both questions is an emphatic no – you’ll find some of the Adriatic coastline’s only red grapes here, as well as Montepulciano in its most northerly excursion, and increasing numbers of ambitious producers.

