Michaela Morris’ top fine wines of 2018

See which wines Italian expert Michaela Morris has rated the highest during her tastings for Decanter in 2018...

Michaela Morris has contributed over 350 tasting notes for Decanter in 2018, including a full report on Tuscany’s latest releases, plus in-depth verticals of Italy’s top names such as Tignanello and Elvio Cogno.

She’s also covered Vermouth di Torino – an increasingly fashionable cocktail ingredient as well as an intriguing food wine – and has recommended top restaurants in the wine town of Jesi, near Ancona.

The following wines have all scored 95 points and above.

Michaela Morris is an international wine writer, educator, judge and speaker based in Vancouver, Canada. She is also a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards and is currently a second-stage student of the Institute of Masters of Wine.

Introduction by Decanter.com staff.

Michaela’s top fine wines of 2018:

