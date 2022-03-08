Champagne house Bollinger has launched the 2014 vintage of its iconic La Grande Année cuvée.
New release: Bollinger La Grande Année 2014
Decanter’s Yohan Castaing gets a first look at the newly released 2014 vintage of Bollinger La Grande Année. Read on for his tasting note and score.
Latest Wine News
Latest Premium Content
-
New release: Bollinger La Grande Année 2014
-
Walls: Tasting the classic 2001 Guigal La Las
-
Join Decanter in New York for its debut Fine Wine Encounter
-
New-wave Rioja: panel tasting results
-
Bordeaux wine investment 2022: Blue-chips a safe investment
-
The white Rioja renaissance
-
Laurent Perrier Grand Siècle: vertical tasting
-
Renato Ratti: producer profile & Rocche dell’Annunziata mini-vertical
-
Bordeaux 2019 in bottle: overview plus top-scoring wines
-
Irancy: regional profile plus 20 wines to try