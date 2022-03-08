{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MTU4NTBiZDY0NGEwODAwZTZlMjM5YzY0N2UwZTZkOTNkODA4ZDg0ZDU3NTdlOGM4ZTAxMjk4NWJmNzkxYmRhOA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

PREMIUM

New release: Bollinger La Grande Année 2014

Decanter’s Yohan Castaing gets a first look at the newly released 2014 vintage of Bollinger La Grande Année. Read on for his tasting note and score.
Yohan Castaing Yohan Castaing

Champagne house Bollinger has launched the 2014 vintage of its iconic La Grande Année cuvée.

Scroll down to see the tasting note and score for La Grande Année 2014

See Yohan Castaing’s in-depth tasting note and score below:

Related content:

Champagne Bollinger: producer profile

New release first taste: Bollinger PN VZ 16

Bollinger Vieilles Vignes Françaises: a rare prestige cuvée

Latest Wine News