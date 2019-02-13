Decanter's Tina Gellie picks your next New Zealand Pinots to try...

Pinot Noir grows at its best in cooler climates – think Burgundy and Champagne – which is why it fares well in New Zealand, especially in regions such as Marlborough and Central Otago.

New Zealand has developed a reputation for the quality of its Pinot Noir in recent years, and they can offer great value for money compared to the old world competition, typically offering a fragrant aroma with flavours of cherry, raspberry and brambles.

The following wines showcase some top picks for drinking in 2019 and beyond, from the full-bodied, rich expressions of Central Otago to the weighty concentration of Martinborough and the balanced elegance of Marlborough.

Rebecca Gibb MW says ‘there’s plenty to be excited about… from Martinborough and Central Otago in particular,’ in her New Zealand 2016 reds vintage report.

New Zealand Pinot Noir wines to seek out:

