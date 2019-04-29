Tucked away in the volcanic ridges overlooking Mount St Helena, Sir Peter Michael found the ideal location to pursue an early childhood dream of producing wine.

In 1982 he purchased the Sugarloaf Ranch in Knights Valley, Sonoma County. He was drawn by the dramatic landscape, which reaches 600 metres above sea level with some slopes over 40 degrees, and planted Bordeaux varietals on the lower slopes with Chardonnay occupying the higher elevations.

Tasting the wines: Peter Michael Winery retrospective:

