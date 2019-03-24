Vérité: Sonoma micro-lot wines

Vérité factbox:

Owned by Jackson Family Wines.

First vintage 1998

Grape varieties Merlot, Cabernet-Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Malbec.

Wines

La Joie is a Médoc-like, Cabernet-Sauvignon-dominant wine. Finely-etched and elegant with subtle length.

La Muse, Merlot-dominant, is more in a Pomerol style. Fleshy and mellow with poised berry fruit.

Le Désir showcases Cabernet Franc. Stands out for the quality of its tannins and floral finish that’s light on its feet.

Grape sources Four sectors of Sonoma:

Kellogg Estate in Knights Valley : 20-year-old vines on average, on gravelly, volcanic soil at 170 and 300 metres. Warm days, cool nights, and a southwest exposure make this prime terroir for ripening Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot.

Alexander Mountain Estate, located in Alexander Valley at 300 to 740 metres. Varied soils of volcanic origin suitable for Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot in addition to Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot. Vines are between 10 and 25 years old.

Vérité Vale in the Chalk Hill area: The soils here have higher clay content, with Merlot, Cabernet-Sauvignon and Petit Verdot vines between nine and 25 years old.

Jackson Park in the small Bennet Valley AVA: 10-year-old vines planted at 200-300 metres on pebbly volcanic soils with some clay, on which Merlot thrives. Hot days and very cool nights.