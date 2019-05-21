Founded 1881 by Cesare Pio

Current owners Cesare’s great-grandson Pio Boffa runs the winery along with his cousin Augusto, his nephew Cesare, and his daughter Federica.

Vineyards The estate owns around 70ha in total, including 31.78ha in Barolo and 26.9ha in Barbaresco. The single-vineyard bottlings are made from 16ha in Ornato, Serralunga d’Alba, 9.7ha in Mosconi, Monforte d’Alba and 18ha in Il Bricco, Treiso.

Wines Pio Cesare produces the full gamut of Piedmont wines, from Langhe Chardonnay, Moscato d’Asti and Gavi, to Dolcetto, Barbera, Barolo and Barbaresco. The estate even produces a Barolo Chinato and a Vermouth from an original 1950s recipe.