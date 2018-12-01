Panel tasting: Best Prosecco Conegliano Valdobbiadenes

The quality came through in consistent scores, found our judges. Andy Howard MW reports on the tasting...

Best Prosecco Conegliano Valdobbiadene
TAGS:

There were very few disappointments in this interesting tasting, and the anticipated consistency of Prosecco came through as  95% of wines achieved Recommended or higher. The two Italians on the panel are both writers with extensive local knowledge of Prosecco wines and producers. Alessandra Piubello was pleasantly surprised at the quality on show, commenting: ‘We don’t see so many wines like this back home.’

