£5,000 bottles of wine are usually the preserve of the revered estates of France’s Burgundy, Bordeaux and Champagne regions (with Napa producers getting a look in now and again), so it’s a bold move for a Portuguese winery to release a wine – albeit a century-old Tawny Port – which retails north of £5k.

Tasting the Quinta do Crasto Honore and 2016 wines: