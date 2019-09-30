Italy’s deep south has long been smouldering in the shadows of the country’s celebrated wines from further north. After flashes of greatness over the years the area has now reached a critical mass of top-quality wines. Sure, certain pockets still lag behind, but a revolution has been set in motion. Greater care in the vineyard and skilled winemaking are showing southern Italy’s grapes in their finest light.
Stars of Southern Italy – and the wines to try
With its plethora of native and local grape varieties and an increasing number of skilled and dedicated winemakers, southern Italy’s wine future is looking bright. Michaela Morris showcases some of its leading lights.