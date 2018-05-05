Read tasting notes and ratings for eight Tignanello vintages between 1997 and 2013 inclusive, written by Michaela Morris and published here exclusively for Premium members...

Introduction by Chris Mercer

Tignanello is a trailblazer of the ‘Super Tuscan’ movement, born under the guidance of Antinori in 1971 after leaving the Chianti Classico denomination in order to add small amounts of classic Bordeaux varieties Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc to a Sangiovese-dominant blend.

It has since gained a legion of fans, including Sir Alex Ferguson, the former Manchester United manager, who told Decanter.com a few years back that ‘my drinking wine would be Tignanello’.

