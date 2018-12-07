Top 2017 Côte de Nuits en primeur wines

Tim Atkin MW suggests you 'stick to producers you know and trust' in the 2017 Côte de Nuits. Scroll down for his report, including best producers and hundreds of tasting notes & scores...
It’s extremely difficult to summarise the Côte de Nuits in 2017. While it’s true that this is a vintage that expresses individual terroirs, it’s also one in which human decisions – especially picking dates, crop levels and time in barrel – have had a significant impact.