Top 40 Piedmont reds beyond Nebbiolo
For everyday drinking like the Piedmontese do it, Stephen Brook picks his favourites from a line-up of 112 of the less-famous local labels – here are the 40 he rated 90 points or more...
It was once estimated that half the plantings in Piedmont were of Barbera, and I dare say it’s still true today. It’s a workhouse variety, but in the best sense. Its lively acidity makes it a suitable match for many Piedmontese dishes, and along with Dolcetto, it is the region’s house wine.