PREMIUM

Top 40 Piedmont reds beyond Nebbiolo

For everyday drinking like the Piedmontese do it, Stephen Brook picks his favourites from a line-up of 112 of the less-famous local labels – here are the 40 he rated 90 points or more...
Stephen Brook

It was once estimated that half the plantings in Piedmont were of Barbera, and I dare say it’s still true today. It’s a workhouse variety, but in the best sense. Its lively acidity makes it a suitable match for many Piedmontese dishes, and along with Dolcetto, it is the region’s house wine.

See Stephen Brook’s top 40 Piedmont reds outside Nebbiolo

You may also like

Barolo 2010 Vintage Guide
Best Piedmont wines: Latest-release Barolo & Barbaresco
Barolo: Entering a new era, plus 12 of the best worth seeking out
Reimagining Barbera
Top Barolo 2008 wines: Panel tasting results