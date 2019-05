Fine wine is virtually synonymous with single vineyards, estates and individual regions. But not in Australia, whose winemakers are famously free of constraints.

Take the iconic Penfolds multi-regional blend Grange. Creator Max Schubert attributed a visit to Bordeaux with sparking ‘the idea of producing an Australian red wine capable of staying alive for a minimum of 20 years’.

Sarah’s top Australian multi-regional blends:

You may also like: