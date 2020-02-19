PREMIUM

A selection of top wines from Northern Spain

The red wines of North Spain from this area are incredibly varied, but not always well known – despite the high price of the most famous. Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW picks 20 from across the spectrum.
North Spain consists of five regions, two distinctive climates and a little transition zone. The four regions facing the Atlantic ocean (Basque Country, Cantabria, Asturias and Galicia) are known as Green Spain. It rains a lot here – more than in England. There are many different types of soil, topography is very rugged and temperatures are mild.

Pedro Ballesteros Torres’ top 20 picks from north Spain

