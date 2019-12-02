Twelve top Rioja wines from Haro Station District – masterclass

Jane Anson speaks exclusively to the six winemakers who led the masterclass ‘A 50 year journey through the historic Haro Station District’ at the Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter and tastes through their wines ranging from 1964 to 2014.

Scroll down for Jane Anson’s tasting notes and scores from the masterclass

Five questions with:

Juan Antonio Leza – Winemaker and general manager of Bodegas Gómez Cruzado (Spanish)

María Urrutia – Marketing director – 5th generation CVNE

Mayte Calvo – Technical director of Bodegas Bilbaína (Vina Pomal)

Agustín Santolaya – General Manager of Bodegas RODA (Spanish)

Eduardo Muga – Co-Owner Bodegas Muga

Guillermo de Aranzabal – Chairman of Grupo La Rioja Alta, S.A.

