Wines for the weekend: November 2022

Each month Decanter's editorial team tastes and rates a number of wines to be included in the magazine's 'weekend wines' section. This selection covers seven standout buys to impress priced £20-£50.
Decanter Staff

Planning to splash out, to celebrate your weekend in style?

As a companion selection to our 25 ‘weekday wines’ under £20, the Decanter team has selected seven standout bottles that are sure to impress, all available in the UK and priced between £20 and £50.

Must-try white: Chapel Down, Kit’s Coty Bacchus, Kent, England 2020

