Festive treats: celebratory standout bottles

We’ve said it before and will say it again: there’s no need to break the bank to build a proper festive wine selection.

Hence why we stand firmly behind our line up of 34 best-value celebratory bottles and recommend you look at these to build the core of your cellar ahead of this month’s celebrations – and of your everyday drinking in the New Year!

This being said, Christmas should be a moment of true celebration when splashing out on a few more expensive pours is in order. Why? Because they will offer memorable drinking experiences which you will look back upon throughout the year. Whether you’re looking to treat a loved one or yourself, a special bottle of wine offers the enduring memory of a moment of sensorial pleasure. These also make perfect additions to the festive table, sure to impress guests and hosts alike.

What’s more: there’s incredible value to be found in this round up. These wines, which stood out in our tastings from the last few months, impress for their quality and expressiveness, comparable to many bottles tagged with three-digit pricing labels. The below, on the other hand, are all priced below £50.

A combination of names and styles that deliver guaranteed satisfaction (Château Climens, Contino, Dr Loosen, Cloudy Bay) as well as explorative fun.

Don’t be shy; buying a good bottle of wine is not a cost, it’s an investment and an opportunity. Don’t miss the opportunity of a special end to 2021!

16 special wines for your festive table:

Selected, tasted and scored by Decanter’s editorial team.

Wines are grouped by style and listed by score, in descending order.

