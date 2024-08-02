Wine to 5: Manuel Moraga, journalist & radio host

Manuel Moraga Ruiz is a Spanish radio personality and journalist. He hosts and directs the programme Degustar España, which airs every Saturday on Radio 5 Todo Noticias, a news channel operated by Radio Nacional de España. He’s also the host and director of Un País de Vino on Radio Exterior de España, an international channel also operated by Radio Nacional.

How did you get here?

During and just after completing my Master’s in communication, I started working on a health and lifestyle programme at Radio Nacional de España [Spain’s national state-owned public service radio broadcaster] and developed a particular interest in food and travel. Food led me closer to wine, but I didn’t see it as a separate ‘world’ in itself – it was always simply part of my life growing up in Castilla-La Mancha. On Fridays, I would take my bike to fill up our bottles of wine for the week. And I supported my studies by working harvest each year. In 2013, I was invited to create a wine segment for Radio Nacional’s Degustar España (‘Taste Spain’). Five years later, I became the programme host and director, and kept running its wine section, but I felt I needed formal training, and started my WSET studies – which was when I discovered the ‘world of wine’ and realised I was, in fact, more passionate about it than I imagined. This led me to pitch the idea for a programme solely dedicated to wine culture, which became Un País de Vino (‘A Country of Wine’) and first aired in October 2023.

What’s the best part of your work?

Tasting! Wine is so interesting and complex. One can always learn from every wine tasted, good or bad. And I love the educational side. The programme isn’t targeted at a specialised audience; we want to bring the world of wine to a large number of people who love wine without necessarily knowing a lot about it. I like to think I’m giving them the tools to love wine even more.

What’s the most common misconception about your job?

That I have a very glamorous life and make lots of money. I feel fortunate and privileged to have built a professional life focused on things I’m passionate about. I meet very interesting people and taste outstanding wines. But this does mean that I make sacrifices when it comes to remuneration. Unless you’re a celebrity, you don’t make much money as a journalist.

Are there any special broadcasts or interviewees you recall fondly?

Live broadcasts produced on-site at fairs or events – such as at Barcelona Wine Week (February 2024) and Vinoble (Jerez de la Frontera, May 2024) – are always challenging, but can be very rewarding. In radio, we’re used to the intimacy of the studio; being exposed to an audience is a different experience. I recently interviewed winemaker Marcos Eguren of Sierra Cantabria in Rioja, with whom I had a fascinating conversation. He’s a prominent personality but remains direct and down to earth. Above all, he’s so intelligent and knowledgeable. Same with José Félix Paniego, sommelier at Hotel Echaurren (also in Rioja). It was such a pleasure talking to both of them and I learned so much.

And any difficult interactions?

Not at all. Kindness and availability are the rule in wine and hospitality. People have always been generous with their time and knowledge.

Does anything in the world of wine surprise you?

How much there is to learn about and discover. Always.

What do you enjoy drinking at home?

I tend to favour fresher, lighter wines but don’t have a preferred wine or region. I like to explore and discover. There’s so much happening in Spanish wine! And if there’s a region or grape I don’t know yet, then I’ll have to try it. This is the spirit I hope to foster through my programme.

