See Jane Anson's en primeur tasting notes for the 2016 Pauillac wines...
See all Pauillac 2016 wines
The most famous appellation in the Médoc has delivered some brilliant wines in 2016, although its size means you can’t buy with your eyes closed.
The first growths of Lafite, Latour and Mouton have come up with some of their best-ever wines.
Eric Boissenot, consultant at many top estates in the appellation, says: ‘There is a grace and elegance to the tannins this year that is remarkable.’
But, the 2016 vintage is also an opportunity to buy some great wines from Pauillac all the way down the appellation hierarchy.
The wines
*Dry white wines of Pauillac estates included in this list, but dry whites cannot officially be classed as part of the Pauillac appellation.
**Click on the wines to see the full tasting note.
Château Lafite Rothschild, Pauillac, 1er Cru Classé, 2016
An awesome Lafite, this is elegant to a fault. It has the classicism of the very best vintages, and the pulse of electricity that runs through it is clear from the first moment you taste it. You are absolutely in...
Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande, Pauillac,
Beautiful mix of power and restraint that you can almost reach out and touch. The extraction is so silky that the effect is a wine that seems endless, suspended above your palate, caressing it and teasing you to find the tannins that are very much hidden. There are some rich…
Château Latour, Pauillac, 1er Cru Classé, Bordeaux, 2016
The 2016 blend is 92.9% Cabernet Sauvignon and 7.1% Merlot, with an IPT of 83. It represents 36% of the overall production...
Château Mouton Rothschild, Pauillac, 1er Cru Classé, 2016
For the 2016 vintage, Philippe Dhalluin and his team have wrought a big, rich Mouton full of seductive grilled coffee bean, slate, graphite, tight cassis and bilberry. This has depth and impact and closely approaches the 2010.
Château Pontet-Canet, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, 2016
This is richly layered with seductively ripe fruit. The quality and texture of the brambled blackberries, cassis and bilberries is striking. There is a sense of lightness and juiciness but also depth and flesh - you can feel the joy of that contrast at every step as the wine stretches…
Château Clerc Milon, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, 2016
An estate that has been making great leaps forward over recent years, and once again we have a gorgeous Clerc on our hands. This is extremely succulent, with aromatic complexity and a freshness that just bursts out of the glass.
Château Pichon Longueville Baron, Pauillac, 2ème Cru Classé,
This has some rich liquorice and gingerbread flavours, drawing deeply on the cassis fruits of the 85% Cabernet Sauvignon and 15% Merlot. This is incredibly dense and yet feels...
Château Duhart-Milon, Pauillac, Moulin de Duhart, 2016
This enjoyable wine has some attractive, ripe round fruit until those Pauillac tannins close in on the finish...
Château Lynch-Bages, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, 2016
As we have increasingly seen in recent years, Lynch-Bages has shifted up a gear to go fuller, bigger and darker. The IPTs are around 95 here, which is unusual even in the northern Médoc, although they are unquestionably yielding, pliable and expertly worked tannins.
Château Pédesclaux, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, 2016
A property that has been benefitting from new investment in the form of additional, better quality plots and a new cellar that allows far greater precision - I know everyone says this, but in this case they mvoed from large, old wooden vats to an array of shapes and sizes.
Château Duhart-Milon, Pauillac, 4ème Cru Classé, 2016
Streamlined and pared back to the essentials, this is an excellent Duhart that has the classic reserve of this wine but with a pure fruit quality.
Château Mouton Rothschild, Pauillac, Aile d’Argent, 2016
Another success for the white wines of the Médoc, this is lovely with true freshness expertly pulled together under tension, contrasting with the roundness through the mid-palate. Clear, fleshy white peach and soft citrus is pulled in on the finish by a lick of wet stone. 53% Sauvignon Blanc, 46%…
Château Lynch-Bages, Pauillac, Blanc de Lynch-Bages, 2016
This offers more proof that the whites in the Médoc have resisted the heat of August. The pH here is 3.01, and certainly the impression in the glass is of beautiful freshness with a creamy mid-palate of white peaches, honesysuckle and gentle citrus sorbet. Fermented at a low temperature in…
Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste, Pauillac, Lacoste-Borie, 2016
This is a beautifully fresh wine with lovely, juicy black cassis flavours. The day-night temperature changes of up to 20 degrees centigrade...
Château d'Armailhac, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, 2016
Such richness through the palate, with deep crushed blackberry notes alongisde soft coffee bean. I get hints of Petit Mouton here. The Mouton stable measure their tannins in weight, not IPT, and this year comes in even higher than 2010, 4.5g compared to 4g. You don't feel it because the…
Château Batailley, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, 2016
A tunnel of tannins takes you right through the palate, but it is not fully walled in as with 2010, rather the tannins are pliable and the overall feeling is of well controlled fruit that deepens as you go along. The blend is 85% Cabernet Sauvignon, with 12% Merlot and…
Château Grand-Puy Ducasse, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, 2016
A big vintage of Grand-Puy Ducasse, continuing the ambition shown over recent vintages. The coffee bean aromatics are perfectly judged to give an appealing hint of oak, alongside...
Château Haut-Bages Libéral, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, 2016
This wine shows notes of charcoal, cassis and blackcurrant bud. It is more restrained than some in the appellation, with a well placed structure and a pleasurable future ahead of it. A Villars-Lurton estate in the process of converting to organic and biodynamic farming methods. 70% Cabernet Sauvignon and...
Château Fonbadet, Pauillac, Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, 2016
A great wine, with well judged extraction that is tight without being rustic. It takes you right up to the edge and could perhaps have let in a little more juice on the finish, but I love the complexity on the nose, the cassis and menthol on the finish and…
Château Lynch-Bages, Pauillac, Echo de Lynch-Bages, 2016
Echo de Lynch-Bages this year accounts for 25% of overall production, and even here we are at a tannin index of 85IPT...
Chateau La Fleur Peyrabon, Pauillac, Cru Bourgeois, 2016
This is pretty closed down. Feel the weight and the swagger of the tannins, it's a good wine but more foursquare and old school than many Pauillacs...