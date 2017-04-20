Bordeaux en primeur: Pauillac 2016 wines

See Jane Anson's en primeur tasting notes for the 2016 Pauillac wines...

Pauillac 2016
The most famous appellation in the Médoc has delivered some brilliant wines in 2016, although its size means you can’t buy with your eyes closed.

The first growths of Lafite, Latour and Mouton have come up with some of their best-ever wines.

Eric Boissenot, consultant at many top estates in the appellation, says: ‘There is a grace and elegance to the tannins this year that is remarkable.’

But, the 2016 vintage is also an opportunity to buy some great wines from Pauillac all the way down the appellation hierarchy.

The wines

*Dry white wines of Pauillac estates included in this list, but dry whites cannot officially be classed as part of the Pauillac appellation. 

Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande, Pauillac,

Beautiful mix of power and restraint that you can almost reach out and touch. The extraction is so silky that the effect is a wine that seems endless, suspended above your palate, caressing it and teasing you to find the tannins that are very much hidden. There are some rich…

Points 98
Château Pontet-Canet, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, 2016

This is richly layered with seductively ripe fruit. The quality and texture of the brambled blackberries, cassis and bilberries is striking. There is a sense of lightness and juiciness but also depth and flesh - you can feel the joy of that contrast at every step as the wine stretches…

Points 97
Château Clerc Milon, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, 2016

An estate that has been making great leaps forward over recent years, and once again we have a gorgeous Clerc on our hands. This is extremely succulent, with aromatic complexity and a freshness that just bursts out of the glass.

Points 96
Château Lynch-Bages, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, 2016

As we have increasingly seen in recent years, Lynch-Bages has shifted up a gear to go fuller, bigger and darker. The IPTs are around 95 here, which is unusual even in the northern Médoc, although they are unquestionably yielding, pliable and expertly worked tannins.

Points 95
Château Pédesclaux, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, 2016

A property that has been benefitting from new investment in the form of additional, better quality plots and a new cellar that allows far greater precision - I know everyone says this, but in this case they mvoed from large, old wooden vats to an array of shapes and sizes.

Points 94
Château Mouton Rothschild, Pauillac, Aile d’Argent, 2016

Another success for the white wines of the Médoc, this is lovely with true freshness expertly pulled together under tension, contrasting with the roundness through the mid-palate. Clear, fleshy white peach and soft citrus is pulled in on the finish by a lick of wet stone. 53% Sauvignon Blanc, 46%…

Points 94
Château Lynch-Bages, Pauillac, Blanc de Lynch-Bages, 2016

This offers more proof that the whites in the Médoc have resisted the heat of August. The pH here is 3.01, and certainly the impression in the glass is of beautiful freshness with a creamy mid-palate of white peaches, honesysuckle and gentle citrus sorbet. Fermented at a low temperature in…

Points 94
Château d'Armailhac, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, 2016

Such richness through the palate, with deep crushed blackberry notes alongisde soft coffee bean. I get hints of Petit Mouton here. The Mouton stable measure their tannins in weight, not IPT, and this year comes in even higher than 2010, 4.5g compared to 4g. You don't feel it because the…

Points 93
Château Batailley, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, 2016

A tunnel of tannins takes you right through the palate, but it is not fully walled in as with 2010, rather the tannins are pliable and the overall feeling is of well controlled fruit that deepens as you go along. The blend is 85% Cabernet Sauvignon, with 12% Merlot and…

Points 93
Château Haut-Bages Libéral, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, 2016

This wine shows notes of charcoal, cassis and blackcurrant bud. It is more restrained than some in the appellation, with a well placed structure and a pleasurable future ahead of it. A Villars-Lurton estate in the process of converting to organic and biodynamic farming methods. 70% Cabernet Sauvignon and...

Points 91
Château Fonbadet, Pauillac, Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, 2016

A great wine, with well judged extraction that is tight without being rustic. It takes you right up to the edge and could perhaps have let in a little more juice on the finish, but I love the complexity on the nose, the cassis and menthol on the finish and…

Points 91

