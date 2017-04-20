See Jane Anson's en primeur tasting notes for the 2016 Pauillac wines...

The most famous appellation in the Médoc has delivered some brilliant wines in 2016, although its size means you can’t buy with your eyes closed.

The first growths of Lafite, Latour and Mouton have come up with some of their best-ever wines.

Eric Boissenot, consultant at many top estates in the appellation, says: ‘There is a grace and elegance to the tannins this year that is remarkable.’

But, the 2016 vintage is also an opportunity to buy some great wines from Pauillac all the way down the appellation hierarchy.

The wines

*Dry white wines of Pauillac estates included in this list, but dry whites cannot officially be classed as part of the Pauillac appellation.

**Click on the wines to see the full tasting note.