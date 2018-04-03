Brunello Riserva 2012: Report & Top wines

Requiring an extra year of ageing, the latest release of Brunello Riserva is the 2012 vintage. Read Michaela Morris' report below, and see her tasting notes and scores for 55 wines...

The Brunello Riservas from the 2012 vintage are, like 2011, the product of a hot year, although the heat played out differently.

Looking ahead to the 2013 Riservas

Many producers decided not to make a Riserva in 2013. ‘While it was a good year, it doesn’t demonstrate the structure for long-term ageing,’ asserts Andrea Costanti at Conti Costanti.

Conversely, both Laura Brunelli at Gianni Brunelli and the neighbouring Salicutti estate will be releasing small quantities of a Riserva. As this category must age an additional year (not necessarily in wood), a judgement on these will be made in 2019.

