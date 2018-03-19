Bordeaux 2006: Which wines have aged well?

Read Jane Anson's review of the Bordeaux 2006 vintage after re-tasting the wines a decade out from the harvest.

Bordeaux 2006 was an interesting year to assess at the critical 10-year juncture, not least because 2006 has developed a mixed reputation.

On the bright side, it has a classic, traditional character with strong tannins and long ageing potential. On the downside, it is regarded as backward and brooding. So how it is shaping up?

See also

This article was originally published in Decanter magazine.