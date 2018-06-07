Producer profile: Château Talbot

Known among claret lovers for its consistency, Château Talbot has a long history of family ownership. Yohan Castaing discovers how the current owners are combining tradition and modernity to shape its future...

Château Talbot, situated smack in the middle of an ocean of vines, is one of the rare classified growths of the Médoc where the family owners reside. Nancy Bignon-Cordier likes to remind her visitors that she does not think of herself as its proprietor, rather as the custodian of a patrimony to be passed on to her children.

She has good reason to be proud of her family’s ownership of this property, located in the St-Julien appellation, as 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of its acquisition by Désiré Cordier. In anticipation of the centennial, a new high-tech winery and a monumental barrel hall, graced with branch-like pillars that recall the gobelet or bush-vine training shape, were constructed.

Yohan Castaing is a DWWA judge and freelance wine writer based near Bordeaux