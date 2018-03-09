Jane Anson has re-tasted 2015 Sauternes and Barsac wines two years after harvest. Decanter Premium members can read her notes and ratings below.

Sauternes 2015 in bottle

‘It’s an outstanding vintage, with many fleshy, rich wines but with good acidity levels so as to avoid coming off as heavy or cloying,’ said Ian D’Agata, who tasted Sauternes and Barsac en primeur for Decanter.

As Jane Anson assesses how these wines are tasting now, she notes that Sauternes are some of the highest scorers, along with Pomerol and St-Emilion.

See Jane’s notes and Sauternes 2015 wines below.

