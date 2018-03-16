Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2015 preview

Michaela Morris gets under the bonnet of this highly anticipated vintage of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano. See her tasting notes and scores below...

Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2015 Entering Montepulciano's Fortezza Medicea to taste the 2015 vintage of Vino Nobile, expectations were high. The Consorzio awarded the vintage five stars, and Poliziano's Federico Carletti calls it 'one of the best in the last 10 years.' Vintage conditions

