Decanter's tasting director, Christelle Guibert, picks her favourite wines to seek out at this well-known UK retailer...
Majestic Wine has built its name on the breadth of its range and high levels of in-store customer service. Christelle Guibert recommends her top wines to enjoy over the coming months…
The best Majestic wines to drink this year:
Domaine Long-Depaquit, Chablis Les Vaucopins 1er Cru 2014
This premier cru site on a southern exposure could easily compete against many of the grand crus. The nose opens…
Lyrarakis, Voila Assyrtiko, Crete 2016
From a small family winery who discovered the potential of east Crete in the 1970s. Sourced form an unirrigated single…
Cantina di Negrar, Corvina, Verona 2016
This is a brand new single varietal from this co-operative, located in the heart of the Valpolicella Classico area, just…
Kangarilla Road, Montepulciano, McLaren Vale 2014
Not a grape often associated with this part of the world, Montepulciano seems to enjoy the Mediterranean-style climate of McLaren…
Abbotts & Delaunay, Merlot, Languedoc 2015
This is a joint venture between two winemakers from different sides of the world: Nerida Abbot from Australia and Laurent…
Domaine de la Ville de Colmar, Clos St-Jacques Riesling, Alsace 2014
Clos St-Jacques is a 10.5 hectare vineyard protected from the wind by the surrounding hills on the outskirts of the…
Poggio Civetta, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo 2015
Distinctively Italian, this medium-bodied red is very approachable with fresh, juicy red cherry aromas and some spice...
Bosman, Adama Fairtrade, Wellington 2015
This medley of Syrah with Cinsaut, Grenache Noir, Nero d'Avola, Mourvedre, Primitivo and Viognier is expressive with black cherry, blackcurrant…
Chandon, Brut, Mendoza NV
Chandon saw the potential of the Uco Valley in Mendoza and focussed on what they are doing best - sparkling…
Loire Sauvignon Blanc under £20
Our tasting team has picked out some great value...
Ten delicious Shiraz alternatives: Updated
Shiraz (also referred to as Syrah) is one of the world's great grapes. If you love it, here are ten…