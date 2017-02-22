The best Majestic wines to drink this year

Decanter's tasting director, Christelle Guibert, picks her favourite wines to seek out at this well-known UK retailer...

Majestic Wine has built its name on the breadth of its range and high levels of in-store customer service. Christelle Guibert recommends her top wines to enjoy over the coming months…

Chandon, Brut NV

Chandon, Brut, Mendoza NV

Chandon saw the potential of the Uco Valley in Mendoza and focussed on what they are doing best - sparkling…

Points 89