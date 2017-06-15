Rosé has gone from peripheral fancy to an essential element of a wine lover's repertoire in the past few years. Here's five to seek out and enjoy this summer.
Decanter’s Tasting team recommend five value rosés from around the world to enjoy this summer, from Provence to Argentina via Cornwall in the UK.
Great value rosé wines:
Camel Valley, Pinot Noir Rosé, Cornwall, England, 2016
Attractive nose with pear drops, crunchy red fruit and some floral elements. Palate is crisp and...
Cavalchina, Bardolino, Chiaretto, Veneto, Italy, 2016
Founded in the early 1900s, Cavalchina is an important producer in the area of Custoza. In the 1960s they made the pioneering decision to...
Tesco, Sancerre, Finest Sancerre Rosé, Loire, France, 2015
Delicate red fruit aromas with a touch of spice. This is quite light in the mouth, with acidity complementing the hints of...
Famille Negrel, Bandol, La Petite Reine, Provence, 2016
Bandol is the most prestigious of all Provence rosés. The vast number of sunshine hours and proximity to the Mediterranean means...
Santa Julia, Plus Malbec Rosé, Mendoza, Argentina, 2016
This is a full bodied, in your face rosé from Mendoza-grown Malbec grown at various altitudes up to 1,000 metres. It has...
