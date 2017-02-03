William Kelley picks his top wines from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti 2014 from Corney & Barrow’s annual tasting...

Domaine de la Romanée-Conti 2014

Invitations to Corney & Barrow’s annual Domaine de la Romanée-Conti tasting are always keenly coveted, so it was a pleasure and a privilege to look at the Domaine’s 2014s from bottle.

This is an attractive vintage across the Côte d’Or, despite a growing season that presented plenty of challenges—including hail, outbreaks of botrytis and the predations of the suzukii fruit fly—to anxious vignerons.

Despite those challenges, the 2014 red Burgundies tend to be sappy, limpid, classically-proportioned wines with bright fruit and plenty of charm; many are comparatively open and accessible.

The Domaine’s 2014s share many of those merits, but they are also decidedly serious, endowed with firm cores of tannin and acidity which will require over a decade to unwind in the cellar.

Those with the patience and wherewithal to enjoy them in their prime will be fortunate indeed.

