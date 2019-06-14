Use our ‘wines for father’s day’ persona guide to decide which fine wine gift your dad deserves.

The Rhône Wolf

Would you describe your dad as a perfect combination of power and finesse? Pamper your Châteauneuf-du-Papa with a gorgeous bottle of Clos des Papes 2005, recently rated 97 points by Decanter’s Matt Walls and which should be good for at least another decade if stored well.

K&L in California was selling it for $129.99 per bottle in bond, while BI Wines & Spirits had a 12-bottle case for £840 if you feel like splashing out.

Champagne Charlie

Is your dad the life and soul of the party? It’s worth spending the extra cash when it’s a gift made for sharing. The original ‘Champagne Charlie’ could be an option for those looking to spend serious money. Try the 95-point Charles Heidsieck, Blanc des Millenaires Champagne 2004.



Alternatively, try something from the hotly tipped Champagne 2008 vintage.

Piedmont Papa

An offering for those regal patriarchs who identify with what’s often referred to as the ‘king of wine’ — Barolo. If you want something for the cellar, then think about this Sandrone, Cannubi Boschis 2010 or this Vietti, Rocche di Castiglione from 2013, which comes highly recommended by Decanter expert Michaela Morris.

Malbec Man

Simple doesn’t have to be dull, and perhaps your dad is a man of simple pleasures; someone who loves a juicy steak with a glass or two of luscious red.

Why not step it up a gear and indulge him in some of the top drops from Argentina? Try this Achaval-Ferrer, Finca Altamira Malbec from the Uco Valley, highly rated by Decanter’s Tina Gellie. Alternatively, and for a higher price, Patricio Tapia recommends a more mineral style with this Catena, ‘Adrianna Vineyard Mundus Bacillus Terrae Malbec’, also from Uco Valley.

Napa Cab dad

Did your dad make waves in the 1970s? Would you describe him as a pioneer? Perhaps it’s time to reward his boldness with a great Napa Cabernet.

Suave Sancerre Sipper

Eloquent, erudite and a dab-hand at the pub quiz. Serve your sophisticated father some crisp Sancerre, such as this François Cotat, Monts Damnés 2017, which comes with strong praise from Andrew Jefford.

Old School Francophile

Those classic gents who’ve held a lifelong devotion to the noble reds of Bordeaux will forgive all your teenage trespasses, if you buy them a classic claret.

There is so much to choose from here, of course, but we’d point you towards Jane Anson’s recent review of 10 up-and-coming grand cru classé wines in St-Emilion.

Alternatively, how about some aged Montrose?

Pink-loving Pater

If your dad loves to don a salmon pink shirt, then maybe a colour-coordinated approach is called for. Try a cool Provence rosé on a sunny afternoon – weather not guaranteed – with this Château d’Esclans, Les Clans 2017.

Pensive Pinot Philosopher

Do you regard your dad as one of the family’s great thinkers? Channel his inner Rousseau with some great reds from Burgundy’s famous ‘climats’.

We’re guessing most readers won’t want to pay more than £20,000 for a bottle of DRC’s Romanée-Conti 2015. The good news is that Andy Howard MW has combed the Côte de Nuits to find some of the best value Burgundy reds out there.

These Mornington Peninsula Pinots are also well worth a look.

The Lovable Rioja Rogue

With a smooth edge that can only come with age, the highly rated La Rioja Alta, gran reserva 904, 2009 is also a perfect match for those who love a deal; mature Rioja is still relatively good value versus other fine wine regions. And this is a classic.

Vivino has it listed at £45 per bottle, while Farr Vintners in the UK was offering a case of 12 bottles in bond for £360.

Montrachet Maestro

If your dad’s been really good this year – or you’ve been a little awful – then perhaps it’s time to push the boat out on top-notch white Burgundy. See these wines made from Montrachet grand cru vines if you’re interested in spending big.

Then again, you’ll also find some great value options towards the bottom of this curated list of top white Burgundy wines.

Inspector Gadget

So it’s not a wine, but for a dad who has a shed-load already – or prefers to choose his own – how about a Coravin system?

Original copy by Laura Seal. Updated by Chris Mercer in June 2019.