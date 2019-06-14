Use our ‘wines for father’s day’ persona guide to decide which fine wine gift your dad deserves.
The Rhône Wolf
Would you describe your dad as a perfect combination of power and finesse? Pamper your Châteauneuf-du-Papa with a gorgeous bottle of Clos des Papes 2005, recently rated 97 points by Decanter’s Matt Walls and which should be good for at least another decade if stored well.
K&L in California was selling it for $129.99 per bottle in bond, while BI Wines & Spirits had a 12-bottle case for £840 if you feel like splashing out.
Search all of Decanter’s Rhône wine reviews
Champagne Charlie
Is your dad the life and soul of the party? It’s worth spending the extra cash when it’s a gift made for sharing. The original ‘Champagne Charlie’ could be an option for those looking to spend serious money. Try the 95-point Charles Heidsieck, Blanc des Millenaires Champagne 2004.
Alternatively, try something from the hotly tipped Champagne 2008 vintage.
Search all of Decanter’s Champagne reviews
Piedmont Papa
An offering for those regal patriarchs who identify with what’s often referred to as the ‘king of wine’ — Barolo. If you want something for the cellar, then think about this Sandrone, Cannubi Boschis 2010 or this Vietti, Rocche di Castiglione from 2013, which comes highly recommended by Decanter expert Michaela Morris.
Search all of Decanter’s Barolo wine reviews
Malbec Man
Simple doesn’t have to be dull, and perhaps your dad is a man of simple pleasures; someone who loves a juicy steak with a glass or two of luscious red.
Why not step it up a gear and indulge him in some of the top drops from Argentina? Try this Achaval-Ferrer, Finca Altamira Malbec from the Uco Valley, highly rated by Decanter’s Tina Gellie. Alternatively, and for a higher price, Patricio Tapia recommends a more mineral style with this Catena, ‘Adrianna Vineyard Mundus Bacillus Terrae Malbec’, also from Uco Valley.
Search all of Decanter’s reviews for Malbec from Argentina
Napa Cab dad
Did your dad make waves in the 1970s? Would you describe him as a pioneer? Perhaps it’s time to reward his boldness with a great Napa Cabernet.
Search all of Decanter’s Napa Cabernet reviews
Suave Sancerre Sipper
Eloquent, erudite and a dab-hand at the pub quiz. Serve your sophisticated father some crisp Sancerre, such as this François Cotat, Monts Damnés 2017, which comes with strong praise from Andrew Jefford.
Search all of Decanter’s Sancerre wine reviews
Old School Francophile
Those classic gents who’ve held a lifelong devotion to the noble reds of Bordeaux will forgive all your teenage trespasses, if you buy them a classic claret.
There is so much to choose from here, of course, but we’d point you towards Jane Anson’s recent review of 10 up-and-coming grand cru classé wines in St-Emilion.
Alternatively, how about some aged Montrose?
Search Decanter’s latest Bordeaux wine reviews here
Pink-loving Pater
If your dad loves to don a salmon pink shirt, then maybe a colour-coordinated approach is called for. Try a cool Provence rosé on a sunny afternoon – weather not guaranteed – with this Château d’Esclans, Les Clans 2017.
Search all of Decanter’s Provence rosé wine reviews
Pensive Pinot Philosopher
Do you regard your dad as one of the family’s great thinkers? Channel his inner Rousseau with some great reds from Burgundy’s famous ‘climats’.
We’re guessing most readers won’t want to pay more than £20,000 for a bottle of DRC’s Romanée-Conti 2015. The good news is that Andy Howard MW has combed the Côte de Nuits to find some of the best value Burgundy reds out there.
These Mornington Peninsula Pinots are also well worth a look.
Search all of Decanter’s Pinot Noir reviews
The Lovable Rioja Rogue
With a smooth edge that can only come with age, the highly rated La Rioja Alta, gran reserva 904, 2009 is also a perfect match for those who love a deal; mature Rioja is still relatively good value versus other fine wine regions. And this is a classic.
Vivino has it listed at £45 per bottle, while Farr Vintners in the UK was offering a case of 12 bottles in bond for £360.
Search all of Decanter’s Rioja wine reviews
Montrachet Maestro
If your dad’s been really good this year – or you’ve been a little awful – then perhaps it’s time to push the boat out on top-notch white Burgundy. See these wines made from Montrachet grand cru vines if you’re interested in spending big.
Then again, you’ll also find some great value options towards the bottom of this curated list of top white Burgundy wines.
Search all of Decanter’s Burgundy reviews
Inspector Gadget
So it’s not a wine, but for a dad who has a shed-load already – or prefers to choose his own – how about a Coravin system?
Original copy by Laura Seal. Updated by Chris Mercer in June 2019.