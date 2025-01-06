A drink with… Professor David Nutt

‘Evidence tells us that alcohol is one of the deadliest drugs in the world. Four studies that have already been published and one about to be published have carried out an analysis of the comparative harms of different recreational drugs. All show that alcohol is the most harmful drug. Not because it’s the most harmful to the user, but because it’s the most commonly used drug, so the most harmful in terms of harms to other people.

‘But that doesn’t mean that I don’t enjoy alcohol. I have moderated in recent years, but I very much enjoy drinking wine, at weekends and on special occasions. I even helped my daughter set up a wine bar. I do have memories though of being an undergraduate and witnessing the profound effect that alcohol can have on the brain, making grown men weep and wail. Since then I’ve been fascinated by the effect of alcohol on brain function.

‘Today’s younger generation is far more cautious in its approach to alcohol than my generation. I think there are a number of factors. It’s partly rebellion – not wanting to do things the same way their parents did. Many of them are more mindful of their health, because they’re better educated about it than our generation. The narrative about alcohol has changed in my lifetime. We knew it was harmful, but there wasn’t a great discourse about it. And there was a belief back then that alcohol could bring health benefits. Now most people know there aren’t really any physical benefits. Phones and social media are also behind the shift. Firstly, they are occupied in a different way. But more significantly, they are aware that every indiscretion could potentially be recorded, with damaging consequences.

‘There needs to be a societal shift in attitudes, given that alcohol is one of the major causes of health harms. There’s an obsession with lowering cholesterol – why isn’t there a focus on reducing alcohol intake, in the same way? There’s still a lot of turning a blind eye. Partly I think because alcohol has had a privileged role in society.

‘On an individual level, it’s possible to still enjoy alcohol, but more mindfully. Firstly, know your number: it’s as important as knowing your weight. By that I mean know how much you are drinking, and then try to keep within the recommended level. Secondly, make sure you only drink when you get a benefit from it. Most alcohol is consumed when people are already drunk and are not really feeling the benefits any more. Don’t drink alcohol every day of the week. And when you’re out, consider “zebra drinking”: alternating alcoholic drinks with non-alcoholic alternatives, such as Sentia.

‘Sentia is the result of 40 years of research and five years of product development. We wanted to offer a choice beyond alcohol and alcohol free, aimed at the sober-curious and health-conscious consumer – the mindful drinker who appreciates the benefits of alcohol but doesn’t want the compromises that come with it. We realised it was possible to isolate the mechanism we associate with the desirable effects of alcohol – relaxation, increased sociability, improved mood – from the negative effects. Sales have doubled year on year since we launched the first version three years ago.

‘What we have created here is a botanical spirit made of all-natural plant ingredients that enhance the Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) neurotransmitter. GABA is a compound found in nearly all forms of life on earth. It has many functions in the human body, but in the brain acts as a neurotransmitter. It acts as a natural moderator of brain and central nervous system activity, causing feelings of relaxation and calmness. You can’t replicate alcohol, but you can give what most people want from it in terms of sociability and conviviality. It offers that “two drinks sweet spot”.

‘There are three versions: Red, Black and Gold. They each use different natural botanical ingredients that enhance GABA, and each is designed to give a different taste experience. Most people drink it with a mixer, but some drink it neat. I generally use tonic, but you can use any favourite mixer. Red goes well with fruit juices; Black with cola; and Gold with soda water for a Prosecco effect. Next year we’re planning to launch RTD versions, aimed at the Gen Z audience.

‘At the same time, we’ve been working on Alcarelle, a new molecule that we intend to launch as an ingredient to the global drinks industry to use in place of alcohol. We’re getting close in terms of prototypes – we’re evaluating the final series and will be deciding which to take through food safety.

‘At the end of the day, we’re not looking to dominate the market and compete with the drinks industry. We want drinks companies to adopt our science, and to buy Alcarelle to use in their own products.’

