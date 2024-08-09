Distilled – That Boutique-y Whisky Company releases Core Range

A core to explore…

Whisky aficionados will know That Boutique-y Whisky Company as a source of rare, interesting limited-edition and single-cask bottles. But now the cult independent bottler has released its Core Range – a permanent collection of five signature bottles that represent key whisky styles. Crafted in small batches, the new range includes a smoky Islay 8 Year Old Single Malt (£41.95/70cl, Alc 45.8%), a smooth Blended Grain 30 Year Old Scotch (£74.95/70cl, Alc 45.8%) and a characterful 8 Year Old Canadian Corn Whisky (£36.95/70cl, Alc 45.8%). But my highlight was the richly complex Highlands 18 Year Old Single Malt (£84.95/70cl, Alc 45.8%), aged in a combination of ex-bourbon, oloroso and PX Sherry casks, offering an elegant interplay of subtle smokiness and sweet caramel.

Scotch fans should also make space in their drinks cupboard for the Speyside 12 Year Old Single Malt (£44.95/70cl, Alc 45.8%), a deeply satisfying dram matured in oloroso casks. The collection is also available as a tasting set in 50ml size. Available at Amazon, House of Malt, Inverurie Whisky Shop, Master of Malt, Milroy’s of Soho, Royal Mile Whisky, Soho Whisky Club, The Sourcing Table, The Whisky Exchange, The Whisky Shop and The Whisky World.

What is… a batida?

A sweet, frothy style of summery drink, the batida hails from Brazil, where it’s most commonly made with cachaça (though any spirit can be used). The spirit is blended with sugar and lime or any other fresh tropical fruits in countless variations, sometimes with coconut milk or condensed milk added, too. Its name comes from the Portuguese word for ‘beaten’ or ‘shaken’.

What to drink now… Mint Julep

The quintessential drink of America’s south dates back to the 18th century, though medicinal ‘juleps’ (derived from the Arabic word julab) have an even longer history. The state of Virginia has the strongest claim to this mix of bourbon, sugar and mint, with references to the julep appearing in print from the 1770s onwards. Certainly it was the Virginians who first added ice to the mix in the early 1800s – playing a significant role in popularising iced drinks across the US at a time when crushed ice was becoming increasingly available in bars.

While early juleps were made with rum or brandy, bourbon became the spirit of choice after the American Civil War, a relationship that was cemented when the bourbon Mint Julep was named official drink of the Kentucky Derby horse race in 1938. To make one at home, choose a bourbon with at least 47% alcohol – any lower and the spirit will dilute unpleasantly as the ice melts. Try Four Roses Single Barrel (Alc 50%, £39 £45/70cl Amazon, Master of Malt, Ministry of Drinks, The Whisky Exchange).

Ingredients: 65ml bourbon, 12.5ml sugar syrup, 10 very fresh mint leaves

Glass: Julep cup or highball

Garnish: Mint sprig

Method: Pack the julep cup with crushed ice. Combine ingredients in a mixing glass. Using a muddler, lightly bruise the mint, then strain contents into the cup. Garnish with a mint sprig (slap between your palms first to release aromas) and serve with a straw.

