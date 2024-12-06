The perfect gift for Christmas

Wine-Opoly board game

£25 Widely available

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a board game. This wine lover’s spin on classic Monopoly aims to help you learn while you play. Choose either traditional play or a one-hour version.

Wine Folly, Color of Wine poster

£29 winefolly.com

Perfect for wine students, this is one of a range of useful, educational posters from Wine Folly – and will look good on the kitchen wall, too. The poster sets out the hue spectrum and common nomenclature used to describe a wine’s colour, handy for improving your blind-tasting skills.

Red wine-infused salami

US$25 materrawines.com

Easy to find a wine match for this salami, made with Materra Cunat Family Vineyard’s Midnight Malbec-dominant blend by acclaimed salumieri Incontro Cured. Produce of Napa, inspired by the master salumieri of Italy.

Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book 2025

£15.99 Mitchell Beazley

It may be pocket-sized, but the latest edition of the Decanter columnist’s book (now in its 48th year of publication, edited by Margaret Rand) manages to pack in a guide to grape varieties, more growers than ever before, from 45 countries, the vintages to buy, cellar and drink, and food-pairing suggestions.

Natural stone wine charms

£140 (set of six) joannabuchanan.com

Add a bit of colour to your gathering (and avoid mixing up glasses) with these tasteful wine charms made from the natural druzy stones. For a bit of bling, individual gem wine stoppers in various colours are also available, made from chunky coloured glass.

Official Atari joystick decanter set

£79.99 thumbsup.com

A must-have for any Atari fan, this whisky decanter is shaped like the original CX-10 controller from the original Atari 2600. Comes with two Action Button glasses featuring the Atari emblem and a matching tray.

Wine bag and cooler set

£38 uashmamauk.com

Made in Tuscany from a washable paper material, with an Italian-leather carry handle, this elegant wine carrier is available in 11 colours and

three metallics. It’s bundled with a chillable wine cooler that slides into the bag. Add a bottle of wine or Champagne to make the gift even more special.

Babylonstoren wine club membership

£100 quarterly shop.babylonstoren.com

Members receive six bottles of the South African estate’s fine wines each quarter, plus complimentary membership at its chic UK country estate The Newt in Somerset, valid for one year.

The Durand old cork remover

US$145 thedurand.com

Planning to open that bottle of 1945 Mouton over Christmas? The Durand wine opener is designed specifically to remove old and fragile corks whole and undamaged. It combines an ah-so (‘wiggle and twist’) and a traditional corkscrew, using the two in tandem to both secure the cork and remove it. It works flawlessly and is worth the spend. The perfect gift for the wine collector who thinks they have everything.

Rathfinny Cuvée

£26/50cl harveynichols.com

Christmas à deux? Rathfinny’s 2021 Mini Cuvée is the perfect size to pop in a Christmas stocking – and the perfect size to serve two. The wine spent 32 months in bottle and is bright, youthful and fruit-driven in style.

FlyWithWine suitcase

From US$290 flywithwine.com or Amazon

We’ve all been there – agonising over whether to wrap a bottle of wine in clothing and pack it in your suitcase for the journey home. Remove the risk with the VinGardeValise, a line of robust suitcases designed with dense foam inserts to protect wine bottles in transit. Available in 5, 8 and 12-bottle versions.

Coravin forest green Timeless Six+ system

£400

Coravin, the wine-preservation system that has revolutionised the way fine wine is served, has pledged to plant a tree for every limited-edition Forest Green Timeless Six+ system sold on coravin.com during the festive season.

Helen McGinn’s online wine course

£49 createacademy.com

TV presenter and author Helen McGinn’s down-to-earth style makes learning about wine a breeze. Her wine course consists of 25 bite-sized lessons (six hours in total) and a downloadable workbook.

London wine guide

£10.95 book shops, Amazon

Hot off the press, An Opinionated Guide to Wine London (Hoxton Mini Press) recommends the best places to buy and drink wine in and around London, featuring 65 wine bars, restaurants, shops and experiences.

Di-Vine spa day at South Lodge

£265 exclusive.co.uk/south-lodge

The highlight of this spa day is a 60-minute Grapevine Face and Body Glow using products from the upmarket Pelegrims brand, which makes small batches of what it calls ‘low-intervention single vineyard’ skincare, incorporating grape extracts from English vineyards. A glass of Ridgeview English fizz adds to the wine-themed experience.

Water and wine puzzles

UK and US stores online. £39 waterandwines.com

Explore the world of wine through puzzles – and do something good at the same time. Water & Wines plants a tree for every puzzle sold and makes a donation to improve global access to safe drinking water. The colourful puzzles in the large range are created by sommeliers and feature countries and regions including California, Bordeaux, Champagne, France, Spain and Italy.

Wine Society Rhône and paté

£25 thewinesociety.com

The Wine Society has a great selection of gifts, including this winter warming set: a bottle of Guigal’s Côte du Rhône 2020, wild boar paté, piquillo pepper marmalade and fig and sultana crackers. Yum.

Haut-Batailley leather bottle holder

£270 millesima.com

This luxury leather holder, crafted by Bordeaux’s De Grimm, comes with two bottles from the 2018 vintage: Château Haut-Batailley’s grand vin and its second wine, Haut-Batailley Verso. Elegant and functional, and available exclusively through Millésima.

Decanter Premium subscription

£99 decanter.com

Surprise the wine connoisseur in your life with a year’s subscription to Decanter Premium online. Gives unlimited access to reviews, exclusive daily articles, expert recommendations, priority booking for events and the Premium app.

Bouchaine vineyards Vine to Vessel tasting experience

US$120 bouchaine.com

For wine geeks and curious connoisseurs, Bouchaine’s educational Vine to Vessel tasting experience sees visitors to the Napa wine estate compare and contrast wines aged in concrete eggs, large French oak casks, acacia barrels and clay amphorae to better understand how much a vessel affects a wine’s aroma and flavour.

Veuve Clicquot Rosé with cooler

£75 johnlewis.com

Made entirely from tin (infinitely recyclable), this cooler will keep your bottle of Veuve Clicquot Rosé NV cold for up to two hours – perfect for picnic weather, or even for transporting your bubbly to the next dinner engagement in your diary.

Kelli White Wine Confident book

£25 Académie du Vin Library or Amazon

The subtitle of this book by US writer Kelli White is ‘There’s no wrong way to enjoy wine’. Decanter’s Andrew Jefford rates it, saying, ‘By the end, you’ll have all the tools you need to maximise wine pleasure, while minimising wine stress.’

Natural wine hampers

£159 oranj.co.uk

London-based natural wine specialist Oranj is offering wine hampers that are a world away from the traditional offerings you usually come across at this time of year. Its Deluxe Hamper contains six bottles from France, Germany and Spain: a sparkling wine from the Loire, a German Riesling, a Spanish orange wine, reds from Alsace and Vaucluse, and a sweet wine from Jurançon.

Cognac and Caviar pairing experience

From £380 caviarhouse-prunier.co.uk (‘Events & Experiences’)

Push the boat out at London’s Caviar House & Prunier, in Piccadilly, with its gourmet Louis XIII Cognac & Caviar Pairing Experience. Guests will be treated to a glass of the superior Louis XIII cognac paired with a choice of exclusive Beluga or Oscietra caviar, accompanied by traditional garnishes.

Hand-illustrated French wine maps

£46 topnotedesign.co.uk

Elegantly drawn maps of some of France’s most celebrated wine regions – perfect for the kitchen or study wall. Choose from four designs: Bordeaux, Burgundy, Champagne or Rhône. Sold unframed.

Gladiator wine and coin set

£300 selfridges.com

Film buffs will love the wine and coin set released by Mas des Infermières, the Luberon winery owned by film director Ridley Scott. Marking the release of Gladiator 2, the Imperatores Collection includes a magnum of the Imperatores cuvée (a selection of the estate’s oldest Syrah vines with 10% Grenache). This will be one of just 100 numbered magnums available to buy in the UK, presented in a luxury box, complete with a commemorative card hand-signed by the legendary director along with a prop Roman coin from the film.

Blind tasting game accessories

£35 topnotedesign.co.uk

The perfect kit for blind-tasting games – choose your own wines and themes. Includes three bottle covers, 100 tasting note sheets, 30 score sheets, six pencils and a wipeable wine glass pen.

Seated cheese & wine tasting

From £40 lafromagerie.co.uk

La Fromagerie is one of the UK’s top names in cheese. Enjoy delicious seasonal cheeses, accompanied by the perfect wine pairings, in one of its three London stores. Bespoke options available.

Sherry En Rama and olives gift set

£17.50-£25 Widely available

The perfect aperitif set, this classy gift includes a half-bottle (37.5cl) of Barbadillo’s aged Manzanilla Pasada En Rama de la Pastora Sherry, known for its crisp and dry profile, a selection of the foodie’s favourite brand Perelló Spanish olives, and a pair of classic Sherry copitas.

Chocolate & Port tasting pack

£22 Independent wine merchants, Amazon

The perfect stocking filler, the Vinte Vinte Chocolate & Port Tasting Pack contains four expertly curated pairings, featuring 5g Port servings and 25g chocolate bars. Work your way through Port styles from Taylor’s and Fonseca, with dark, milk and white chocolate from Vinte Vinte. Scan the QR code inside the lid for an online guided tasting video.

