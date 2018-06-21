Mature New Zealand wines from the cellar

New Zealand isn't generally known for its mature wines at present, but there are some gems worth trying if you can find them. Rebecca Gibb MW picks out 15 examples for drinking now...

The success of New Zealand wine has relied heavily on one variety that’s best consumed young for its flamboyant fruit and youthful vigour.

Sauvignon Blanc has been both a blessing and a curse, placing New Zealand firmly on the world wine map but also strengthening the perception that New Zealand wines are not ageworthy.

This perception, however, is a misconception that needs to be detonated.

