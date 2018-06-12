See scores and tasting notes for top Barolo wines, shown at the Decanter Italy Fine Wine Encounter...

Barolo’s Golden Age

Michael Garner recently hosted a packed Barolo masterclass in London, inspired by his 2015 Decanter magazine feature of the same name ‘Barolo’s Golden Age’.

‘The full potential of Barolo has only been realised in the past few decades,’ said Garner, ‘it’s finally earned its true place in the marketplace.’

‘This tasting offers a great scope; take away with you an answer to those questions – when is a wine at its best, when can I drink Barolo, how long will it last? You can see at what stage you like these wines best.’

A piece of Garner’s advice from the tasting was that ‘it’s important to visualise food when tasting Italian wines’, referring to the close relationship between the history of viticulture and regional cuisine in Italy.

Barolo wines tasted at the masterclass:

