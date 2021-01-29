Best Burgundy 2019 Premier Cru wines

The 2019 vintage in Burgundy will be remembered for its ‘intense fruit, firm structure and supple texture’, says Charles Curtis MW who compiled the 2019 en primeur report for Decanter.com.

‘The reds are generally ripe and forward, with plenty of body and velvety tannic structure and the whites are also rich but show remarkable balance despite the heat,’ he wrote.

Individual appellation overviews for:

Individual commune overviews for:

Predictably the top-scoring wines came from the region’s famous Grand Cru vineyards with three wines scoring a complete 100 points.

There was plenty to celebrate from the Premier Cru sites, however, and below you’ll find the notes and scores for the best picks from the 2019 vintage.

See Charles Curtis MW’s top-scoring Burgundy 2019 Premier Cru wines

The following wines scored 96 points or above.

{} {"wineId":"45266","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"45271","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"45273","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"45281","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"45282","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"45283","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"45270","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"45291","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"45296","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"45299","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"45298","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"45301","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"45302","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"45306","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"45312","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"45316","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"45319","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"45321","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"45320","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"45322","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

