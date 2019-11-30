St-Emilion undoubtedly contains some established superstar châteaux, with Cheval Blanc, Ausone, Pavie and Angélus sitting atop the Classification pyramid.

Several other estates have become uber-fashionable in recent years, often as a result of revitalised management and major investment. Canon, Figeac and Belair-Monange, for example, are now amongst the hottest properties in this part of Bordeaux.

So, a small estate purchased in 2010, with a low-profile name and classified as a ‘mere’ St-Emilion Grand Cru, may not set the pulses racing.

However, further investigation is required when one realises that the co-owner is Peter Sisseck, of Pingus fame, and that the other partner involved is Lalique chairman Silvio Denz, owner of nearby Château Faugères and also of Lafaurie-Peyraguey in Sauternes.

